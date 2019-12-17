Sherrod Brown: A Dem Will Win in 2020 — Voters ‘Sick of the Spectacle’ of Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) predicted the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee would beat President Donald Trump.

Brown said, “From his behavior, he loves being the center of attention every minute of every hour, every day. Fundamentally that’s why we’re going to beat him next year is so many people in this country including a lot of Independents, and some Republicans will be sick of this spectacle of the president in your living room, on your TV, every hour of every day. Let’s return to some normalcy.”

He added, “And I’m tired of my kids seeing him as a —I’m saying people will say this — I’m tired of my 13, 14, 15-year-old kids seeing this president act this way and that’s the leader of our country? There’s going to be a weariness ten months from now that’s going to cause him to lose.”

