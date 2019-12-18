Barr on Giuliani Ukraine Investigations: ‘Generally’ Best to Rely on DOJ Investigations

During an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Story,” Attorney General William Barr commented on Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s investigations in Ukraine by saying that relying on DOJ investigations is “generally the best way to go.”

Barr stated, “I’m responsible for the Department of Justice, and obviously, I will rely on investigations conducted by the department, and I think that’s generally the best way to go.”

He added, “I think it’s in everyone’s interest to allow the Department of Justice to do its work, and the other U.S. intelligence agencies.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett