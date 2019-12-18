GOP Rep. Collins: House Dem Leadership ‘Acting Like Petulant Children’

Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) on Wednesday scolded House Democratic leadership like Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for “acting like petulant children” in the push to impeach President Donald Trump.

Collins said on “Fox & Friends” that, like children, the Democrats are “screaming and kicking their” feet because they did not get their way in the 2016 presidential election and are now “infatuated” with impeding the president.

“I think what we’re seeing today is a culmination of what the Democrats’ obsession with impeaching this president has come to,” Collins advised. “And it’s been sad because along the way, they’ve trashed rules in the House, they’ve trashed decorum, they’ve trashed everything because they have one purpose and one purpose only: to undo the election of 2016 when their own candidate failed miserably and their own policies have never been accepted by the American people.”

He later added, “This obstruction of Congress charge — these Democrats like Adam Schiff and Speaker Pelosi and Jerry Nadler acting like petulant children. That’s all they’re doing here. They’re … sitting in the middle of the floor screaming and kicking their feet because they didn’t get what they want. And they wanted the documents and all the things that they didn’t ask for because they jsut wanted to get at the president. They had no intention of doing a true investigation. They just simply wanted to get at the president, so they said at the end of the day, we can’t form any crimes. We are going to do a vague abuse of power, and while we are at it, throw in obstruction of Congress because we didn’t get our way.”

