Dem Sen. Coons: ‘Concerned’ Pelosi Waiting for Fair Senate Trial ‘May Be a Long Wait’

In reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) not committing to sending the two articles of impeachment to the Senate amid worries Senate Republicans would quickly acquit President Donald Trump, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) voiced his concern the wait could be too long.

Coons argued that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) could continue to act in a partisan way, which he said would make it “hard” for the Senate to hold a fair trial.

“I don’t know exactly what Speaker Pelosi has in mind,” Coons told CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota. “I am concerned that if she waits until we have a guarantee of a fair trial in the Senate, it may be a long wait. At this point, because the Republicans control the Senate, it will take just four members of the majority to go to Mitch McConnell, their leader, and say we insist that you negotiate with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer a set of rules around evidence around witnesses, around the proceedings that will be fair and ensure a real and open trial. Without that, Alisyn, we may see a very brief, quick show trial.”

“There’s a trove of emails and documents over in the executive branch that would illuminate, bring to light everything that happened in and around the decision to dangle badly needed military aid to vulnerable Ukraine that has now for years faced aggression from Russia. If we can’t get those documents, if we can’t get directly relevant fact witnesses, it’s hard to see how this is going to be a fair trial, Alisyn.”

