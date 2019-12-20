Sen. Rick Scott: If Pelosi Doesn’t Send Articles, We Won’t Deal With Impeachment

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Reporting,” Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) said that the Senate didn’t want an impeachment trial to begin with and if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) doesn’t send impeachment articles, the Senate won’t deal with impeachment.

Scott stated, “So, if Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to send it, break our hearts. I mean, the Senate didn’t want this on their lap anyway. … We wanted to get things done for the American public, pass budgets, reduce drug prices, focus on securing the border. But this is something she created, and now she — I think she just realizes that this is bad for their elections. And so, I think she’s scared to death of sending it. But, if she does, we’ll deal with it. If she doesn’t, we won’t.”

