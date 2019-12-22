Cory Booker: Pelosi Is Trying to Ensure Impeachment Is Not a ‘Partisan Circus’

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was holding off sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate to avoid a “partisan circus.”

Booker said, “I think we all swear an oath, and we will swear a very special oath. We will literally swear to this idea of impartiality. I heard from my Democratic colleagues, folks tell me this is not a good thing for America. I don’t think the colleagues that I know that are my friends on both sides of the aisle think this is a good thing. None of us are happy about this. As a guy, a big competitor, I want to beat Donald Trump mano a mano. I want to face him down on the debate floor. So this is not something I want to do. Yeah, I will evaluate the facts objectively and honor the oath that I swore, even though I think Donald Trump has violated his oath of office.”

He continued, “Nancy Pelosi, I’ve watched over this past year or so, she has been a lightworker in dark times balancing the most difficult circumstance for the third time in history the United States president has been impeached. Those articles will come over. I talked to Chuck Schumer this week. We all know they will. I think what she is trying to do is make the best possible case for a fair trial happens.”

He added, “Of this, this all happens in the context that Mitch McConnell is openly saying he will violate his oath and not be impartial that we have a situation here, to me is very simple, you have a trial, have the first-hand witnesses. If you are innocent, have Acting Chief of Staff Mulvaney come before the Senate, swear to an oath and settle this whole thing. I think she’s trying to say let’s not make this a circus, a partisan circus. Let’s get to the facts and get this trial conducted rightly and then behind us.”

