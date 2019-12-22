Dingell: ‘I Don’t Want an Apology’ from Trump for Remarks About Late Husband

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said she did not want an apology from President Donald Trump over comments he made suggesting her late husband John was in hell at last week at a rally in Michigan.

Dingell said, “It just sort of kicked me in the stomach. It was the politicization of something that didn’t need to be. And by the way, John Dingell earned — he was buried at Arlington Cemetery because he was a World War II veteran. That had been discussed with the army a year before. It wasn’t laid out to rest in the Rotunda. Quite frankly, Nancy had called me and try to work through funeral details, and I didn’t want anything that other former members weren’t allowed, so we didn’t do that. It wasn’t the president’s to give. He called me to tell me he was lowering the flags. And to this day and this minute, I’m grateful that he did it. I was grateful for the call. He was kind and empathetic. It meant a lot to somebody who was hurting and loved her husband.”

When asked about her vote to impeach Trump, Dingell said, “Those are two different issues for me. We have to learn in our country that you can disagree agreeably. I understand that this impeachment was a very personal issue to him, but I think there are lines that you don’t cross. And I think he crossed a line there. I don’t need an apology. I don’t want an apology. I don’t want a campaign to begin around that. What I do want his people to take a deep breath and think going forward that their words have consequences, that they can hurt, and how do we bring more stability back to a political environment? And not actually just a political environment. The rhetoric in this country has turned so ugly, vitriolic, and bullying. It’s not OK. Social media is destroying our sense of community in this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN