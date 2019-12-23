Alter: GOP Senators Up in 2020 Have to Vote for Witness, Documents in Impeachment

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Daily Beast columnist Jonathan Alter argued that Republican Senators whose seats are up in 2020 would have to support allowing documents and testimony during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Alter said, “Constituents in Colorado, Arizona, Maine, I would also say Utah where Mitt Romney might vote the right way, Tennessee, Lamar Alexander is from there. They need to let their senators know that they don’t want there to be a fake trial. They want a real trial. They’re not asking them to vote to convict. That’s likely not going to happen. But they do want some basic resemblance to an actual trial. And it’s not that hard of a sell. Remember, all of these Republican remembers, or at least McSally, Gardner, and Collins are vulnerable in a general election. There are a lot of independent and swing voters they don’t want to tick off. So they could probably get away with voting to acquit, but I don’t think they’re going to be able to get away with voting for a fake trial.”

He added, “This is doable to get both documents and witnesses if Democrats hold firm and frame it right.”

