Michael Moore: White Guys Who Voted For Trump ‘Are Not Good People’ — Be Afraid of Them

During a video interview with Rolling Stone magazine released Tuesday, left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said white men who voted for President Donald Trump were “not good people.”

Moore said, “I refuse to participate in post-racial America. I refuse to say because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything is ok, white people have changed. White people have not changed.”

He continued, “Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump. That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street towards you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.”

