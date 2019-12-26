Dem Rep. Dean: Pelosi ‘Very Wise’ Not to Hand over Articles of Impeachment for a ‘False Sham Trial’

During a Thursday interview on “CNN Right Now,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) applauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to withhold the articles of impeachment from the U.S. Senate.

Dean said it was a “very wise move” on Pelosi’s part because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has revealed through his remarks the Senate trial “will not be fair,” arguing it would be “false, sham trial.”

“Mitch McConnell … revealed he will not be fair, he will not be impartial, he will not abide by his oath in office and he will be in full coordination with the White House,” she stated. “I think the speaker made a very wise move not to hand over the articles of impeachment for a false, sham trial.”

Dean would not give a timeline on when Pelosi would send the articles of impeachment over, but she did say McConnell and Senate Republicans need to get their acts together.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent