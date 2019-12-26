Dem Rep. Beyer: Pelosi ‘Doesn’t Have Power Over’ Senate, But She Can ‘Pressure’ and Is ‘Very Good’ at It

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) stated that he doesn’t believe Democrats will hold impeachment articles “indefinitely” and that while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “very good” at applying pressure, “if McConnell can control his 53 Republican senators, he gets to decide.”

Beyer began by saying that he isn’t second-guessing Pelosi and that he believes the House won’t hold on to the articles for very long, given that Pelosi wants there to be “enough pressure to have the right kind of fair trial, for example, witnesses and documents. On the other hand, we didn’t go through all this national pain to get to the impeachment without wanting there to be a trial. So, I don’t see us holding them indefinitely.”

He also stated that there will be “a lot of pressure” on Republican senators to support “a fair trial, also.”

Beyer added, “She realizes that she doesn’t have power over the Senate. … She can deliver the message. She can put subtle, quiet pressure, which she’s very good at doing. But in the end, if McConnell can control his 53 Republican senators, he gets to decide.”

