Rep. Reschenthaler Predicts Republicans Take House in 2020 — Says Impeachment Brings Swing Voters, Independents to GOP

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” on Thursday, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) argued impeachment was not working out for Democrats as well as perhaps House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her colleagues had hoped.

The Pennsylvania Republican said it was “backfiring” and putting the GOP in a position to regain control of the House of Representatives.

“This is totally backfiring on the Democrats, and I think Nancy Pelosi let this get way out in front of her. I think if she were really calling the shot, this wouldn’t have gone this far,” he said. “But we have to remember the far-left social justice Democrats are running this party now. But we are seeing Trump is up in my home state Pennsylvania. He’s leading the Democrat contenders, sometimes by double-digits. He’s up in Wisconsin, Michigan and in all those Democrats districts — where Democrats hold seats, but Trump won.”

“I think we’re going to get a lot of those seats back and take back the House in 2020,” Reschenthaler added.

Reschenthaler said the impeachment saga was wearing thin on the electorate, which favors the GOP’s efforts.

“[L]et Nancy Pelosi hold the articles of impeachment because the longer this drags out, the more swing voters and independents are coming to Republicans in droves,” Reschenthaler said. “And, I know some people think it’s a bold statement, but I really do think we’re going to take back the House in 2020. And, I think President Trump is going to win because the polls are showing that independents are tired of impeachment, they think it’s a sham, and they know that it’s a political hit job.”

