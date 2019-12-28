Brooks: McConnell’s Impeachment Trial Approach ‘Should Be Disturbing’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks expressed his agreement with Senator Lisa Murkowski’s (R-AK) comments on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) approach to a Senate impeachment trial and argued that McConnell’s approach “should be disturbing a lot of other people.”

Brooks said he “agreed” with Murkowski’s comments, “But I couldn’t tell how disturbed she was.”

He continued, “But it’s certainly true that, when I started covering the Senate, you had senators like Robert Byrd and Arlen Specter, some of whom loved the Senate more than they loved their party. … And Mitch McConnell is not of that school. And so, the Senate’s job here is to be the judge, to be the arbiter, the objective arbiter. And he’s just saying, no, forget all that. We’re siding with the White House. And I can understand why it disturbs Lisa Murkowski. I don’t — it should be disturbing a lot of other people.”

