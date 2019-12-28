Tim Scott Blasts ‘Wacky’ House Impeachment Process — ‘Pelosi Is Not Taking It Seriously’

Friday during an interview on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) lobbied Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not to allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to exert influence over the U.S. Senate regarding what he described as the “wacky” impeachment process.

“The wacky House process is just a joke. And unfortunately, for one of the most important and consequential decisions the House could have made to impeach the President, you would expect an expeditious process for the Senate to start the process, but it’s not happened,” he said. “It’s not happened because Pelosi is not taking it seriously. And frankly, she is now concerned that the terrible process in the House will be invalidated by the Senate, because without any question, having watched that process, it’s hard to understand why we were even in the impeachment process at all.”

“So I hope that Mitch McConnell sticks to his guns, and she has no influence in the Senate,” Scott added. “We should keep it that way. And we will just continue putting more judges on benches throughout this country and working on what is a really good economy.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor