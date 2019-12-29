NBC’s Todd: Trump Is Using ‘Propaganda’ Techniques to Dismiss, Reject Facts

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” anchor Chuck Todd accused President Donald Trump of using classic propaganda techniques to push “alternative facts” in his opening segment.

Referring to comments made by Kellyanne Conway and Rudy Giuliani, Todd said, “The terms ‘alternative facts’ and ‘truth isn’t truth’ debuted here on ‘Meet the Press’ over the last couple of years but these ideas are not new. Russia’s government, for instance, now disorients its populace with so many versions of ‘the truth,’ it creates what one Russian TV producer called the fog of unknowability.”

He continued, “If truth is pushed into a woodchipper, leaving us to say, ‘I don’t know what to believe,’ then alternative facts haven’t just fought truth to a draw, alternative facts may have already won.”

He added, “On the first full day of the Trump administration, the president directed his aides to sit on a disprovable lie about his inaugural crowd size, a touchpoint in an era when facts are under attack…but the scale is new. As of December 10, the president made 15,413 false or misleading claims in office, that according to The Washington Post, what’s also new the scale of the campaign against the press.”

Todd then used a graphic to accuse the Trump administration of using the four elements of propaganda campaigns, including “dismiss” and “invalidate the facts.”

