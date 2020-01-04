Brooks: Iran Situation ‘Hurts Donald Trump’ Politically

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the situation with Iran hurts President Trump politically because of fears that the U.S. could be drawn into a war with Iran.

Brooks said, “I think it hurts Donald Trump. I think the idea that we may get sucked into a war in the Middle East is something that nobody wants.”

He added, “Democrats have to come up with some sort of defense policy. It’s not enough to say, we’re going to have no war. Because every president in all of our lifetimes has had to conduct military operations. And so, you have to give some sense of when you would use military force and when you wouldn’t. It’s not enough just to say, no endless wars, which is what they’re all falling back to right now.”

