Benghazi Vet Mark Geist Slams Susan Rice for Anti-Trump Soleimani Strike Remarks — ‘She Pretty Much Has Zero Integrity’

On Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” retired U.S. Marine Mark Geist, a survivor of the Benghazi raid, criticized former National Security Advisor Susan Rice for saying President Donald Trump’s explanation for the Iran strike that killed Qasem Soleimani cannot be trusted.

Friday on CNN, Rice said Trump’s “has a record of almost daily misrepresenting the facts, telling falsehoods.”

Geist said, “She pretty much has zero integrity in my book. But it’s typical tactics from the Democrats. They’re going to bring out their standard-bearer, who’s going to come out just like they did in Benghazi. She’s the one who’s going to come out and say what they want to say, which goes against her credibility completely.”

On the Benghazi attack, Geist said, “When is a protest ever occurred at night”Most protests they don’t typically bring AK-47s, belt-fed machine guns and RPG’s. That’s someone planning an attack, and they knew it. They knew it when she went on the speaking circuit on Sunday. Instead of telling the truth, she wanted to tell lies because she had to say what the administration at the time wanted.”

