Lindsey Graham: ‘Loser’ Colin Kaepernick Is ‘Un-American,’ ‘Racist’

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his tweet about criticizing President Donald Trump’s order of a drone strike that killed Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani.

In a tweet, Kaepernick said, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against black and brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.”

Graham said, “Yeah, he’s a loser on and off the field. He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region. He has no idea that they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran and used in Iraq.”

He added, “It’s un-American. He’s a racist. If you’re looking for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror. Your country is not the problem! It’s the Iranians, and you’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is. Pretty sad.”

