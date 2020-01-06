GOP Sen. Barrasso Applauds Soleimani Strikes –‘Right Decision Because American Lives Were at Stake’

In a Monday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) voiced his support behind President Donald Trump’s decision to execute airstrikes in Baghdad to kill Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

Barrasso said it was the “right decision because American lives were at stake,” adding Soleimani was getting bolder and “more aggressive” in his actions.

“I agree with the president,” Barrasso stated. “The president has every authority he needed as commander in chief to do it. It was the right decision because American lives were at stake. What we’ve seen is 11 attacks in the last two months, the killing of an American citizen. And we’ve seen Soleimani getting much more bold, more aggressive in terms of his actions and his ambitions. We know he is a war criminal, and it was the right decision.”

Barrasso then said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is trying to tie Trump’s hands and thus turn Soleimani into a “political martyr rather than the killer criminal that he is” with her letter to House Democratic colleagues which describes a new “War Powers Resolution” that amounts to a pre-emptive surrender to Iran in ongoing hostilities.

