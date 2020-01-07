Byrne on Pelosi Threat of Third Impeachment Article: ‘Who Would Take Her Seriously Unless You’re the Hardcore Democratic Base?’

During an appearance Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN on Monday, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) discussed the possibility of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) adding a third article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives has already passed two articles. However, Pelosi has yet to transfer those two articles to her counterparts in the U.S. Senate.

Byrne told “The Jeff Poor Show” any further action on impeachment undermines the political credibility of the Democratic Party.

“I’m hearing some buzz about it, but it is kind of hard to take them seriously at this point,” he said. “I mean, we had to have impeachment done before Christmas. It was absolutely necessary to save the country. And then we go for almost three weeks now — she hasn’t bothered to send them over to the Senate. I mean, who would take her seriously unless you’re the hardcore Democratic base? They can tack on, issue articles of impeachment as long as they have the majority in the House. We can’t stop them. But it is just undermining the credibility, what little credibility they have got. It is undermining their political case. I think she only weakens herself by doing this stuff.”

The Alabama Republican added impeachment was also interfering with Democrats’ efforts to select their 2020 presidential nominee.

“Look what’s happened in the Democratic primary right now,” Byrne added. “You do not have a clear leader. In fact, I think I saw something the other day that says there is a three-way tie in Iowa. I don’t remember ever seeing a primary where you have three people who were in a dead-tie at this short of time before the Iowa caucus. The Democrats don’t have a nominee. They’re not close to having a nominee, and this whole impeachment thing is just stepping on whatever message they’re trying to get out with that. I do not think this is good for Democrats. I think this is bad for them. The longer it goes, the worse it will get for them.”

