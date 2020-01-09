John Kasich to Doug Collins: ‘Knock it Off,’ You ‘Went Way Over the Line’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” the former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) criticized Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) for saying Democrats were “in love with terrorists.”

Collins added, “They mourned Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star Families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”

Kasich said, “They all have to knock it off. Name-calling does matter. When I read what this congressman from Georgia said this morning, I wanted to send it to my folks and say I need to put out a statement on it. You can’t be making these kinds of claims that they love terrorists. There’s no American that feels that way, particularly members of Congress. When you say things like that, you’re poisoning the well. That’s not the way we’re supposed to function as a country. Maybe he got caught up in some television interview, but completely inappropriate. I’d say any of these vicious personal attacks on Donald Trump, our president, are also inappropriate, but this man went way over the line.”

