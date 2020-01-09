Van Hollen: I’m Worried That Trump Is ‘Detached from Reality’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said he was worried President Donald Trump is “detached from reality.”

On the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soilemani, Trump told reporters at the White House, “We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy.”

Mitchell said, “The president also suggesting that in that news conference that Soleimani was planning to blow up the embassy in Baghdad. Have you heard that from any of your official sources?”

Van Hollen said, “No. None of the facts presented at the classified briefing supported that claim. And so now you have the — them saying, they can’t provide this kind of information to senators in a highly classified setting, but the president is going to say that today the country. It just shows how they’re making this up as they go. They would have presented that kind of evidence yesterday if they had it. And as I say, the evidence is not there to support their claim of an imminent threat. What we do know is the president’s actions have made this area a lot less safe for Americans and the prospects of war much higher. So a very dangerous moment and to listen to the president give that address just makes me worry even more that he’s more detached from reality.”

