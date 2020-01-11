GOP Sen. Kennedy: We Could Have Senate Trial Where Trump’s Witnesses Testify and Schumer’s Don’t

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that if Republicans agree to let Senate Democrats call their witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, Republicans should allow President Trump to call his, and because he expects President Trump to invoke executive privilege if any of his aides are called to testify, “we could end up with a situation where the president’s witnesses testify, and Schumer’s don’t.”

Kennedy said, “I do expect the president to claim executive privilege if any of his aides are called. It would be malfeasance if he didn’t, every other president has and would. And we could end up, I can guarantee you, if…we agree to let Chuck call his witnesses, the president’s going to want to get — have his witnesses, and we need to be fair to the president, as well as to the Democrats, and we could end up with a situation where the president’s witnesses testify, and Schumer’s don’t. Because of executive privilege.”

