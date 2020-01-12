Pelosi on New Impeachment Articles: ‘Let’s Just See What the Senate Does’

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not rule out the possibility of bringing new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “You said he’s violating the Constitution again and again. Do you think it’s possible that the House might have to file new articles of impeachment?”

Pelosi said, “Well, let’s just see what the Senate does.”

