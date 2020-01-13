Gingrich: Pelosi’s ‘Big Week’ Overshadowed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Fox News contributor and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Monday mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her ongoing push for impeachment.

Gingrich said “poor Nancy Pelosi” is having her “big week” overshadowed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announcing they are leaving the Royal Family.

“[Pelosi] finally gets to a big week and Meghan and Harry drown her,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.” “I mean, it tells you how little the average American believes that this impeachment is real, that if you ask them, ‘Would you rather talk about Meghan and Harry or about Pelosi and impeachment,’ I bet you it’s nine to one in favor of Meghan and Harry. … Look, we love soap operas.”

“I think this is just a perfect example of how totally screwed up the Democrats are. They can’t even get out from under the Royal Family. I mean, it’s just pathetic,” he added.

Gingrich later suggested President Donald Trump was watching the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, thinking it was “terrific” because it was “smothering impeachment” talk.

