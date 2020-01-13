Hirono: ‘Important’ for Senators Running for President to Be at Impeachment Trial

Monday during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Andera Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) argued it was “important” for Democrat U.S. Senators seeking the presidential nomination to be at the Capitol for an impeachment trial, even though it would be in the thick of a campaign for the Iowa Democratic presidential caucus.

Partial transcript as follows:

MITCHELL: You know, Senator Hirono, you’re not running in Iowa. I’m sure you’re grateful for that. But you as a senator, as a juror, you don’t – you all don’t get to speak during this trial or ask questions really –

(CROSSTALK)

HIRONO: No, but –

(CROSSTALK)

MITCHELL: — you’re sitting there.

HIRONO: I think it’s so important for all of us to do our constitutional jobs, and that is to sit through this trial, and I – all three – all of our Democratic candidates – most of them anyway – are good friends, and they want to do their constitutional job. These are very responsible people. And so, they’ll be there for the trial.