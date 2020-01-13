WH Spox Grisham: Dems Parroting Iranian Talking Points — ‘Almost Taking the Side of Terrorists’

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Democrats were “almost taking the side of terrorists and those who are out to kill the Americans.”

She made those remarks in reference to the political debate over the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Faulkner asked, “Why would the president take even the time to retweet something like this?”

Grisham said, “I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who are out to kill the Americans. I think the president was making a point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they are willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.”

Faulkner pushed, “So followed by this retweet, you can understand why people are concerned.”

Grisham added, “The president has made so clear that he is with the Iranian people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN