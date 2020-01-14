Speier on Evidence from Lev Parnas: ‘Explosive’ Trump ‘Caught Red Handed’

Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) said on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball” that President Donald Trump has been “caught red-handed” by the new documents and information about the impeachment inquiry provided by Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas to the House Intelligence Committee.

Speier said, “It’s explosive. And what’s interesting about this is we had asked for documentation production by Lev Parnas, and at that point, he hired Dowd, who was the President’s attorney. He then got rid of Dowd, hired another attorney, and lo and behold. He is willing to comply with the subpoena. So here is someone who is complying with the subpoena with explosive documentation that shows that this has been an effort underway dating back to early last year to be able to build a case to tear down Biden as he saw him as the most likely opponent in his presidential race.”

She added, “This is a strong case of bribery where the President has used his office to ask for something of personal benefit and to do so by virtue of being the President of the United States seeking this specific favor. Again, it is a very strong case of bribery. This is precisely what our Founding Fathers were concerned about using the office for personal gain. The president, I think, has been caught red-handed.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN