Van Jones: ‘Nothing I Saw Tonight’ ‘Would Be Able to Take Donald Trump Out’

During CNN’s coverage of Tuesday’s CNN Democratic presidential debate, CNN Political Commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones said that the debate was “dispiriting” because he didn’t see anything that would be able to defeat President Trump.

Jones said, “As a progressive, to see those two [2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT)] have that level of vitriol was very dispiriting. And I want to say that tonight for me was dispiriting. Democrats are going to have to do better than what we saw tonight. There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out, and I want to see a Democrat in the White House as soon as possible. There was nothing tonight that, if you’re looking at this thing, you say, any of these people are prepared for what Donald Trump’s going to do to us. And to see further division tonight is very dispiriting.”

