FNC’s Baier: Pelosi’s Impeachment Will Have an Asterisk

Wednesday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, network host Bret Baier offered his thoughts on what Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had laid out during a press conference, announcing the House managers in the case.

Pelosi had called it an impeachment that will last forever during the press conference. However, Baier argued the so-called impeachment effort would have a caveat.

“It’s all baked in the cake here,” Baier said. “The vote will be this afternoon, and then the procession — the walkover of the actual articles of impeachment will be something to see later on this afternoon. You know, Speaker Pelosi talked about it in a sense of history, saying a couple of times, repeating that this impeachment on December 18 by the House of Representatives will last forever. They can’t take it away, she said a couple of times.”

“That is true, and it is history, as Bill mentioned, but it also has an asterisk in that it is the only impeachment that is done across party lines by a partisan vote that is done by two Democrats, in one case, voting against the article of impeachment,” he added. “That didn’t happen in 1998 in Bill Clinton’s case.”

