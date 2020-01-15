Pelosi: Trump’s Impeachment ‘an Impeachment That Will Last Forever’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) boasted about President Donald Trump’s impeachment as one that “will last forever” on Wednesday at a press briefing.

Pelosi said, “On December 18, the House of Representatives impeached the president of the United States — an impeachment that will last forever. Since December 18, there have been comments about when are we going to send the articles over. Well, we had hoped that the courtesy would be extended that we would have seen what the process would be in the Senate. Short of that, the time has revealed many things since then. Time has been our friend on all of this.”

