Scarborough: ‘Shocking’ How Dem Debates Aren’t Focusing on Trump — ‘Democracy Is at Risk’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough criticized Democrats for their handling of the 2020 presidential primary, particularly for the lack of attacks on Donald Trump.

Scarborough said he found it “shocking politically” that Democratic candidates were debating over a phone call between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in which Warren accused Sanders of telling her a female cannot be president or attacking former President Barack Obama’s health care and immigration policy rather than focusing on Trump.

“It really is shocking that the decisions that these Democratic candidates have made, shocking politically, over the past six, eight months,” Scarborough lamented. “Many of them in the first two or three debates decided that it was going to be a good move to attack Barack Obama on health care and immigration. Just stupid — the guy 90% approval rating. And very few of them focus on Trump.”

He added, “The framework of Madisonian democracy is at risk. America’s standing in the world is at risk. I mean, our government and everything that we have believed that it was striving to be is at risk, and Democrats are debating what somebody may have said on the telephone two years ago. Kids are watching the show this morning so I can’t tell you what I think that is. I’ll just say that’s messed up.”

