Tillis: ‘Slippery Slope of Calling Witnesses Is Something We Would Like to Avoid’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) stated that calling witnesses in the Senate’s impeachment trial is a “slippery slope” that “we would like to avoid.” Tillis also predicted that most senators will probably conclude they don’t need other witnesses after hearing from the House impeachment managers and White House counsel.

Tillis said he agrees with Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) position that there should be fairness in calling witnesses, he added, “I think Ted also agrees that even walking down the slippery slope of calling witnesses is something we would like to avoid. We’re going to go in, and we’re going to hear the testimony from the House managers. We’re going to hear from the White House counsel. I believe that we’ll hear enough in those arguments to probably lead the majority of us to the conclusion that we don’t need to hear other witnesses.”

He later added that he thinks the Senate “can dismiss” the article of impeachment on obstruction of Congress.

Tillis also said that he thinks there is a “very high likelihood” that a majority of Senate Republicans will opt to vote on the articles without hearing additional witnesses.

