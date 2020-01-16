Wallace: Dems’ Case Against Trump a ‘Serious Issue’ with ‘Troubling Set of Facts’

Sunday anchor Chris Wallace made a series of declarative statements on Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s special coverage of the Senate impeachment trial regarding the allegations in House Democrats’ articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

He said impeachment was a “serious issue,” adding that it included a “troubling set of facts.”

Wallace said, “Look for all the talks about politics and polarization, this revolves around a troubling set of facts. President Trump made a phone call to President Zelensky of Ukraine on July 25 and in that phone call did ask for the Ukrainian government to investigate issues that would have went down to the political benefit of Donald Trump, namely Democratic involvement the 2016 election, the question of Burisma and Joe Biden and there seems to have been some link between that and aid to Ukraine and also a White House meeting. It’s a serious issue. You can argue it doesn’t rise to the level of impeachment.”

“You can argue that it wasn’t a crime,” he added. “But it is a serious issue. It’s a troubling set of facts. I don’t think it’s a terrible idea that the Senate is going to discuss that.”

