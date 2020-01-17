Marsha Blackburn on Senate Impeachment: ‘I Don’t Think You’re Going to See the Witnesses’

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Fox Business Network on Friday she did not anticipate hearing from witnesses during the Senate’s impeachment trial set to start next week.

Blackburn explained the protocol and argued against witnesses in the proceedings.

“I think that on Tuesday, we will begin the process of going through the resolution,” she said on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria.” “We’ll be in the chamber for several hours. We are going to hear first from the House managers. Then from the president’s managers. That will be later in the week. We will be submitting questions to the chief justice, who will ask those questions.”

“And, quite frankly, I think after a couple of weeks, we will be ready to proceed to a vote whether there is guilt or there is an acquittal,” Blackburn continued. “And, quite frankly, I don’t think you’re going to see the witnesses. I’m not for witnesses. I think the American people — I know Tennesseans are ready to get this over with. They feel like that this has drug on for three years. They’ve been hearing this tale of we’re going to impeach him, and they’re saying we are done with this story, get on with the nation’s business.”

