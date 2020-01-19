Sen. Sherrod Brown: Republican Senators Tell Me Privately Trump Is a ‘Bigot’

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” that Republican senators tell him “quietly” President Donald Trump is a bigot.

When asked about Hunter Biden possibly testifying, Brown said, “I think many Republicans think that is a distraction. That is what Republican Senators tell me quietly. Republican Senators also quietly tell me this president is a bigot and tell me this president lies a lot, and they don’t say it publicly.”

