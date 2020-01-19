Sherrod Brown: Senate Impeachment Will Be a ‘Sham Trial’ Without Witnesses

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” that it would be a “sham” if there are no witnesses at the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Brown said, “Yeah, I don’t know how you justify not calling witnesses and not introducing new information if it is related to this trial that has an impact on it. I’m not a lawyer but I and the whole country overwhelmingly understands that you have the prosecutor is the House managers, and the defense is the president’s lawyers including some of the people that you have interviewed. Then you have for a real trial, you have witnesses and you have new evidence.”

He added, “Everybody understands that. It is a sham trial without it. And I don’t know how they make the case. I hear the president over and over saying that the House was unfair and that it is all hearsay, well, then, bring in the people who were in the room. If the president’s innocent, then they will exonerate him and we will all vote not the convict. Bring the people, the eyewitnesses in the room when the infraction —I mean It is clear that the president was undermining democracy what he did. There is little doubt in people’s minds. But before I know how to vote, I want to hear the president’s side. I also want to hear the witnesses and see the new evidence.”

