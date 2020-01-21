Van Hollen: ‘There Is No Vindication in a Fraudulent Trial’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) argued that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Republicans “rig” the Senate’s impeachment trial, Democrats “will have to make it very clear, there is no vindication in a fraudulent trial.” And that President Trump might claim exoneration, but if the process is rigged, he believes the American public “will see right through that.”

Van Hollen said, “Well, Jim, at the end of the day, the American people are watching closely to see if this is going to be a fair trial. CNN’s own polling shows that just about 70% of the American public agrees that a fair trial requires witnesses and documents. So, if Mitch McConnell and the Republicans just steamroll this through, if they rig the process, it will clearly be a fraud on the Constitution of the United States. And we will have to make it very clear, there is no vindication in a fraudulent trial. The president may claim to be exonerated, but if they rig the process, if they don’t allow the truth to come out, I think the public will see right through that.”

