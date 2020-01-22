Biden on Behavior on Senate Floor During Impeachment Trial: ‘I Was Embarrassed for the Institution’

Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to Chief Justice John Roberts admonishing House impeachment managers and White House counsel after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump’s lawyers of lying on the Senate floor.

Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” he has “great respect and reverence for the Senate,” but said after seeing what happened, he was “embarrassed for the institution.”

“I have a great respect and reverence for the Senate, for real,” the former Delaware senator stated. “And I was embarrassed for the institution. It’s just not — I was there a long time and I never saw anything quite like that.”

