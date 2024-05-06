Chicago: Gang Shootout Forces Cinco de Mayo Parade to Halt and Relocate, 25 Arrested

Chicago was reportedly forced to call a halt to its Cinco de Mayo parade and relocate it after gangs opened fire Sunday just a little more than an hour into the annual celebration.

The Daily Mail reports the Chicago Police Department (CPD) responded to the parade that started at 12pm near Damen Avenue and Cermak Road.

Trouble began soon after. Video showed rival gangs along the parade route, flashing signs from the crowds.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports “shots were fired along the parade route.”

UNEDITED RAW VIDEO: Large fight between gangs Sunday, May 5, 2024 near the cancelled Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago, Illinois near S Rockwell St and Cermak. Be advised that there is foul language and viewer discretion is advised, there were arrests by Chicago Police. Several… pic.twitter.com/EQQrXcm6it — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) May 5, 2024

By 1.30pm, CPD announced that the long running parade was canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the CPD, the decision to cancel the event was made by the 10th District, local officials and parade organizers due to “gang violence in the area.”

However, Fox 32 reports Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) countered by saying the parade was not canceled but was instead relocated:

In response to the alleged cancellation of the Cinco de Mayo parade in the 25th Ward, we want to clarify that the event was not canceled, but relocated, and was carried out as planned with the active participation of the community. The parade took place smoothly, starting on Damen Street and continuing along Blue Island until its completion at the intersection of Blue Island and Washtenaw. We thank all the residents who came together to celebrate this important cultural and community occasion.

Chicago police said 25 gang members were arrested and some of them had guns in their possession.

Charges for those in custody are still pending.