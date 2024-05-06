Dana White at Netflix Roast: My Name ‘Not Trans Enough for You Liberal F*cks?’

Paul Bois

UFC CEO Dana White took a moment during the Netflix roast of NFL great Tom Brady to bash “liberal fucks” who support the transgender agenda.

“It pisses me off that I flew all the way out here, and you guys give me 60 seconds? My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you liberal f*cks?” said Dana White in a clip that has since gone viral on social media.

Dana White then turned his attention to Tom Brady when he knocked his running skills and insinuated that he and Alex Guerrero were in a romantic relationship.

“Tom, you played for the Patriots for so long that I was actually starting to feel like you were from Boston. Then I saw you run, and I was like, no, he’s definitely from San Francisco,” he said.

