Dana White at Netflix Roast: My Name ‘Not Trans Enough for You Liberal F*cks?’

UFC CEO Dana White took a moment during the Netflix roast of NFL great Tom Brady to bash “liberal fucks” who support the transgender agenda.

“It pisses me off that I flew all the way out here, and you guys give me 60 seconds? My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you liberal f*cks?” said Dana White in a clip that has since gone viral on social media.

JUST IN: ⚠️ Dana White calls Netflix a bunch of “Liberal Fu-ks” at Tom Brady’s roast.. “You guys gave me 60 seconds? My name is Dana! IS THAT NOT TRANS ENOUGH for you liberal f-cks?” pic.twitter.com/S68gaX21Ko — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 6, 2024

Dana White then turned his attention to Tom Brady when he knocked his running skills and insinuated that he and Alex Guerrero were in a romantic relationship.

“Tom, you played for the Patriots for so long that I was actually starting to feel like you were from Boston. Then I saw you run, and I was like, no, he’s definitely from San Francisco,” he said.

