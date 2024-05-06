Former NFL great Tom Brady appeared somewhat triggered by one joke during Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time.

The moment occurred when comedian Jeff Ross, the “Roastmaster General,” issued one joke at the expense of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’” Ross joked.

Brady appeared uncomfortable with the joke as Ross acknowledged Robert Kraft in the audience and blew him kisses.

“I love Robert Kraft, I….,” Ross said just before Brady approached him and whispered, “Never say that shit again.”

Ross obliged Brady and noted that Kraft was “having fun.”

In 2020, Florida prosecutors dropped charges against Robert Kraft for allegedly soliciting prostitution at a day spa.

“Florida prosecutors are dropping charges of soliciting prostitution against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to court papers filed Thursday,” NBC News reported at the time. “Kraft, 79, was accused of paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day spa in Jupiter, Florida, on consecutive days in January 2019. Kraft pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology for his actions.”

“Palm Beach County prosecutors lost a key court decision … that led to the court tossing video and audio surveillance of Kraft allegedly soliciting a woman at the Orchids of Asia Day spa,” it added.

