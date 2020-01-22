Biden on Witness Swap: ‘I Would Not Make the Deal’ – ‘Not Going to Turn it into a Farce’

Asked if he or his son would consider testifying in Senate impeachment trial as part of any possible witness swap, Joe Biden says, "This is a constitutional issue. And we're not going to turn it into a farce, into some kind of political theater." https://t.co/UHjSh58OUn pic.twitter.com/vGXePBUQce

While speaking in Iowa on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he will not agree to testify in the Senate’s impeachment trial as part of a witness swap where he agrees to testify in exchange for testimony from Trump officials by stating that he doesn’t want to turn the impeachment trial “into a farce, into some kind of political theater.”

Biden stated that nobody has suggested that he or his son did anything wrong and that Trump always responds to trouble by trying to change the subject.

He also said, “The reason I would not make the deal, the bottom line is, I — this is a constitutional issue. And we’re not going to turn it into a farce, into some kind of political theater. They are trying to turn it into political theater. I want no part of being any part of that.”

