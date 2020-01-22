GOP Sen. Perdue: Impeachment Articles ‘the Fruit of a Poisonous Tree’

During remarks given to Fox News Channel on Wednesday, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) dismissed complaints from the impeachment House managers over the rules set forth by the Republican-led Senate.

The Georgia Republican described Democrats’ complaints as “hypocritical.”

“I’m outraged at the hypocrisy of the House managers who have come over to the U.S. Senate to lecture us on fairness and due process after they gave us the fruit of a poisonous tree in these two illegitimate articles,” Perdue said.

“This is clearly an illegitimate process,” he added. “Democrats want us to do their job for them now and subpoena witnesses that they didn’t handle in the U.S. House.”

