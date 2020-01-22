Sekulow: We’ll Argue ‘It’s Not Necessary to Have Witnesses’ – Don’t Think There Will Be Witnesses

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Trump impeachment defense team member Jay Sekulow stated that the president’s team will “make the case on why it’s not necessary to have witnesses” in the Senate’s impeachment trial, and stated that he doesn’t think the Senate will end up calling witnesses.

Sekulow said, “Look, they’re going to have to prove the need for witnesses in the sense that they’re presenting all of this information. They’ve been doing this now for almost two days. And I’m not going to predict what the Senate does. I will tell you this, I’m not concerned about it. Because I know the facts and I know the law and we have a great team and we’re ready to proceed in any way it goes. I don’t believe that it will get to witnesses, but that’s going to be the Senate’s decision.”

He added, “We’re prepared for every contingency. We’re going to put on a strong case. We’re going to make the case on why it’s not necessary to have witnesses. We’re going to talk about what the law requires and we will deal with whatever the Senate decides and move forward.”

