Schumer: Odds Are Against Having Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

During an interview with MSNBC during their Senate impeachment trial coverage on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that the Senate not getting witnesses during its impeachment trial is more likely than them getting witnesses.

Schumer stated, “[H]ow it will have to happen is not one person doing it, but a couple of them, when they talk privately say, maybe we should do it and get a group together of five or six or seven, and they do it together. Is that certain to happen? Not at all. Is it more [likely] than not? I’d have to say no. It is not more [likely] than not. But do we have a chance, and if we keep fighting as hard as we’ve been fighting, might those chances improve? Yes.”

