Sanders: ‘Impossible to Predict’ How Much my Healthcare Plan Costs

During a portion of an interview with “CBS Evening News” released on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that it “is impossible to predict” how much his healthcare plan will cost, but healthcare costs in the status quo “will be a lot more expensive than a Medicare-for-all single-payer system.”

Host Norah O’Donnell asked, “Your agenda has promised free health care for everybody, free college tuition, and to pay off people’s college loans. The price tag for that is estimated to be $60 trillion over ten years, correct?”

Sanders responded, “Well, look. We have political opponents who come up –.”

O’Donnell then cut in to ask, “You don’t know how much your plan costs?”

Sanders responded, “You don’t know. Nobody knows. This is impossible to predict.”

O’Donnell then queried, “You’re going to propose a plan to the American people, and you’re not going to tell them how much it costs?”

Sanders answered, “Of course I will. Do you know exactly what healthcare costs will be…in the next ten years if we do nothing? It will be a lot more expensive than a Medicare-for-all single-payer system.”

