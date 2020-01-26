Dem Sen. Stabenow on Trump: ‘Is This How Somebody Would Act if They Were Innocent?’

In reaction on Sunday to a New York Times report claiming a draft of a book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton accuses President Donald Trump wanted to withhold aid to Ukraine until it completed investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) questioned the president’s claim of innocence.

Stabenow said on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” that if Trump were innocent of the allegations in his impeachment case, he would not be “objecting” to Bolton and others testifying as witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial currently underway.

“Let me take a step back and say as somebody from Michigan, we believe in common sense, and you can’t look at all this and say: Is this how somebody would act if they were innocent, in terms of the president?” Stabenow told MSNBC host Kasie Hunt.

She continued, “So now we have this new revelation coming out, and all it says to me is John Bolton ought to be coming before the United States Senate as a witness. And if the president has nothing to hide, then he should not be objecting to his national security advisor coming forward and saying what he knows.”

