GOP Sen. Kennedy: If We Call New Witnesses, Trial Will Last ‘Through April or May’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that if the Senate agrees to hear additional witnesses and grant the subpoenas that Democrats have asked for, then the Senate’s impeachment trial will end up lasting “through April or May.”

Kennedy said, “If we make the decision to hear from more witnesses and to grant the subpoenas that our Democratic friends are asking for, I think we’ll be here through April or May.”

He continued, “I’ve seen the articles that you might be referencing, Martha, that there’s been a change in momentum. I haven’t — I don’t sense it. I still think, that, it could change, but based on what I’ve seen so far, that the vast, vast majority of my colleagues…Republicans, will decide that we’ve heard enough.”

Kennedy added that while he hasn’t talked to the Republican senators who have expressed an interest in witnesses or could potentially be in favor of witnesses, “I don’t accept the proposition that some around this place have offered today that they have already made up their minds and they’re going to vote for more evidence. They haven’t indicated that to me.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett