Barrasso: We’ll Vote to Move to ‘Final Judgment’ on Friday – Some Dems Will Vote to Acquit

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) stated that the Senate will vote to “move to a final judgment” in the impeachment trial on Friday, and “there are some Democrats who also will vote to acquit.”

Barrasso said, “The momentum in our conference is clearly to moving to final judgment. … I’m very comfortable with where we are. I think we have a very strong case. We need to get back to the work of the American people, and that’s why we have the momentum moving to say, we’ve heard enough. We can make an informed decision and judgment. Let’s vote.”

He added, “I think there are still some members that want to spend the time…listening to the answers to the questions of both the House as well as the White House’s cases, and hear what we have to say. … But ultimately, when it comes around to Friday, and it’s time to decide, should we move to a final judgment, I believe that is what will happen at that time, and then a vote to acquit President Trump. And it’s interesting on the Senate floor, visiting with other colleagues, I think there are some Democrats who also will vote to acquit.”

